OHL Roundup: Darren Raddysh hat trick leads Otters over Knights in Game 2

ERIE, Pa. — Darren Raddysh had a hat trick and an assist as the Erie Otters rebounded for a 5-1 win over the London Knights on Friday night in Game 2 of their second-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

The win ties the best-of-seven series 1-1 after London took the opener on Thursday night. The Knights host Game 3 on Tuesday night.

Taylor Raddysh added a goal and two helpers for the Otters with Kyle Maksimovich also chipping in. Troy Timpano made 23 saves.

Mitchell Vande Sompel replied for London and Tyler Parsons turned aside 27 shots.

Erie was 2 for 4 on the power play while the Knights were scoreless on three attempts with the man advantage.

---

GENERALS 3 STEELHEADS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Jack Studnicka had a goal and two assists and Jeremy Brodeur made 50 saves to lift Oshawa over the Steelheads in Game 1.

Riley Stillman and Joe Manchurek also scored for the Generals.

Vili Saarijarvi and Jacob Cascagnette had power-play goals for Mississauga, which hosts Game 2 on Sunday. Matthew Mancina turned away 18-of-21 shots.

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 ATTACK 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Barrett Hayton struck twice as the Greyhounds downed Owen Sound to take a 2-0 series lead.

Tim Gettinger and Bobby MacIntyre rounded out the attack for Sault Ste. Marie, which got 34 saves from Joseph Raaymakers.

Petrus Palmu scored for the Attack and Michael McNiven stopped 34 shots. Owen Sound hosts Game 3 on Sunday.