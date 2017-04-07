Pressure on Maple Leafs going into final weekend of season

The NHL playoff picture with the regular season ending on Sunday:

___

WHO'S IN

EAST: The Atlantic Division-champion Montreal Canadiens have home-ice advantage against the New York Rangers. The Pittsburgh Penguins have home ice against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Washington Capitals, Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins have clinched spots and await matchups.

WEST: The Edmonton Oilers will almost certainly face the San Jose Sharks and with home-ice advantage. None of the other matchups is set but the Central Division champion Chicago Blackhawks, Pacific champion Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators are also in.

WHAT TO WATCH

— The entire playoff field is set except for the final spot in the Eastern Conference, with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the driver's seat. They need two points out of two games against Pittsburgh (Saturday) and Columbus (Sunday) to clinch just their second playoff appearance in 12 years.

— The Tampa Bay Lightning, who visit Montreal (Friday), and the New York Islanders remain alive. After beating the Maple Leafs to stay alive, the Lightning have everything to play for in the second half of their back-to-back when they face the Canadiens.

— The Flames can ensure they don't face the Blackhawks in the first round by beating the Sharks in regulation or overtime Saturday.

WAITING GAME

After wrapping up their second consecutive Presidents' Trophy, the Capitals could still face the Maple Leafs, Bruins, Senators, Lightning or Islanders in the first round. Locked into the top spot in the West, the Blackhawks will open the playoffs against the Predators, Flames or Blues.

LOOSE PUCKS

The Anaheim Ducks won their fifth consecutive Pacific Division title and are 10-0-3 in their past 13. ... D John Carlson will miss the Capitals' game at Boston on Saturday with a lower-body injury. The game has seeding value to the Bruins, though Washington could make it more likely a playoff preview by winning and has won eight in a row against Boston. ... Penguins coach Mike Sullivan wouldn't reveal his plan to rest players Saturday at Toronto as the Leafs go for the clinch in a game that means nothing to Pittsburgh.

___