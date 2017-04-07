QMJHL Roundup: Dove-McFalls scores OT winner as Sea Dogs edge Foreurs in Game 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Samuel Dove-McFalls scored the winner midway through the first overtime as the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the Val-d'Or Foreurs 2-1 on Friday night in Game 1 of their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League quarter-final series.

Spencer Smallman tied the game 1-1 on a third period power-play goal for the Sea Dogs, who got 13 saves from Callum Booth.

Alexis Pepin opened the scoring in the second for Val-d'Or. Etienne Montpetit stopped 66 shots in defeat.

Saint John was 1 for 5 on the power play while the Foreurs were scoreless on three attempts.

Game 2 is on Saturday in Saint John.

---

HUSKIES 6 SAGUENEENS 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Jean-Christophe Beaudin scored two goals and an assist as the Huskies downed Chicoutimi in Game 1.

Peter Abbandonato had a goal and two assists with Manuel Wiederer, Lane Cormier and Gabriel Fontaine rounding out the attack for Rouyn-Noranda. Samuel Harvey made 24 saves.

Jeremy Groleau and Dmitry Zhukenov found the back of the net for the Sagueneens. Julio Billia turned away 32 shots.

The Huskies host Game 2 on Saturday.