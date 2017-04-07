QMJHL Roundup: Dove-McFalls scores OT winner as Sea Dogs edge Foreurs in Game 1
A
A
Share via Email
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Samuel Dove-McFalls scored the winner midway through the first overtime as the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the Val-d'Or Foreurs 2-1 on Friday night in Game 1 of their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League quarter-final series.
Spencer Smallman tied the game 1-1 on a third period power-play goal for the Sea Dogs, who got 13 saves from Callum Booth.
Alexis Pepin opened the scoring in the second for Val-d'Or. Etienne Montpetit stopped 66 shots in defeat.
Saint John was 1 for 5 on the power play while the Foreurs were scoreless on three attempts.
Game 2 is on Saturday in Saint John.
---
HUSKIES 6 SAGUENEENS 2
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Jean-Christophe Beaudin scored two goals and an assist as the Huskies downed Chicoutimi in Game 1.
Peter Abbandonato had a goal and two assists with Manuel Wiederer, Lane Cormier and Gabriel Fontaine rounding out the attack for Rouyn-Noranda. Samuel Harvey made 24 saves.
Jeremy Groleau and Dmitry Zhukenov found the back of the net for the Sagueneens. Julio Billia turned away 32 shots.
The Huskies host Game 2 on Saturday.
---
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Elderly woman dies after Air Canada flight's emergency landing in Calgary
-
Sobeys donating surplus food to Feed Nova Scotia in pilot program
-
Halifax man facing human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography charges relating to three teen girls
-
UBC president Santa Ono opens up about his struggle with mental health