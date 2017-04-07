Thursday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Thursday's Games
World Women's Hockey Championship
Semifinals
Canada 4 Finland 0
United States 11 Germany 0
Relegation Round
Switzerland 3 Czech Republic 2
Placement Game
Russia 4 Sweden 3
---
NHL
Arizona 4 Vancouver at 3
Edmonton 4 San Jose 2
Calgary 4 Los Angeles 1
Ottawa 2 Boston 1 (SO)
Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 1
Winnipeg 5 Columbus 4
N.Y. Islanders 3 Carolina 0
Pittsburgh 7 New Jersey 4
St. Louis 6 Florida 3
Nashville 7 Dallas 3
Minnesota 4 Colorado 3
Anaheim 4 Chicago 0
---
AHL
Iowa 3 Rockford 1
---
NBA
Chicago 102 Philadelphia 90
Indiana 104 Milwaukee 89
Orlando 115 Brooklyn 107
Washington 106 New York 103
Atlanta 123 Boston 116
Portland 105 Minnesota 98
---
MLB
American
Toronto 5 Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota 5 Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 11 Detroit 2
Oakland 5 L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 4 Houston 2
--
National
Cincinnati 7 Philadelphia 4
Colorado 2 Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 4
L.A. Dodgers 10 San Diego 2
Miami 4 Washington 3 (10 innings)
N.Y. Mets 6 Atlanta 2
Arizona 9 San Francisco 3
--
Interleague
Pittsburgh at Boston, postponed
---
Most Popular
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove
-
-
What about the children: Parent group calls for end to adults-only buildings in Alberta