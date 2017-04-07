Sports

Thursday's Games

Thursday's Games

World Women's Hockey Championship

Semifinals

Canada 4 Finland 0

United States 11 Germany 0

Relegation Round

Switzerland 3 Czech Republic 2

Placement Game

Russia 4 Sweden 3

---

NHL

Arizona 4 Vancouver at 3

Edmonton 4 San Jose 2

Calgary 4 Los Angeles 1

Ottawa 2 Boston 1 (SO)

Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 1

Winnipeg 5 Columbus 4

N.Y. Islanders 3 Carolina 0

Pittsburgh 7 New Jersey 4

St. Louis 6 Florida 3

Nashville 7 Dallas 3

Minnesota 4 Colorado 3

Anaheim 4 Chicago 0

---

AHL

Iowa 3 Rockford 1

---

NBA

Chicago 102 Philadelphia 90

Indiana 104 Milwaukee 89

Orlando 115 Brooklyn 107

Washington 106 New York 103

Atlanta 123 Boston 116

Portland 105 Minnesota 98

---

MLB

American

Toronto 5 Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 5 Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 11 Detroit 2

Oakland 5 L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 4 Houston 2

--

National

Cincinnati 7 Philadelphia 4

Colorado 2 Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 10 San Diego 2

Miami 4 Washington 3 (10 innings)

N.Y. Mets 6 Atlanta 2

Arizona 9 San Francisco 3

--

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Boston, postponed

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular