West Indies win toss, bowling first vs Pakistan in 1st ODI

PROVIDENCE, Guyana — The West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the first of three one-day cricket internationals on Friday.

The series follows the four-match Twenty20 series, which Pakistan won 3-1. Teen legspinner Shadab Khan, who made his debut in the T20s and was named player of the series, plays his first ODI for Pakistan.

The West Indies has been further depleted by Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Samuel Badree, and Sunil Narine leaving after the T20s to play in the Indian Premier League.

Lineups:

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kieran Powell, Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.