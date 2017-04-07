Westbrook clinches triple-double average for season

PHOENIX — Russell Westbrook is the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder sensation assured that statistic with his sixth assist of the night early in the second half against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. The point guard had already secured a double-figure average in points and rebounds for the season.

Westbrook had only three assists at halftime but had one on each of the Thunder's first three baskets of the second half, capped by a length-of-the-court pass to Victor Oladipo 90 seconds into the third quarter.