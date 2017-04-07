WHL Roundup: Lindgren, Papirny lead Broncos to Game 1 win over Pats

REGINA — Ryley Lindgren scored in overtime as the Swift Current Broncos edged the Regina Pats 2-1 on Thursday to open their Western Hockey League second-round series.

Jordan Papirny made 53 saves to earn the victory. He stopped 41-of-42 shots in regulation, including 15 in the third period to give his team a chance to tie the game.

Lindgren also assisted on Lane Pederson's goal at 19:12 of the third period to force extra time. Swift Current had Papirny pulled for an extra attacker.

Austin Wagner opened the scoring late in the first period for the Pats, who host Game 2 on Friday.

Tyler Brown turned away 34-of-36 shots in a losing cause.