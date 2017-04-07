Widow of former Saints star Will Smith sues his killer

NEW ORLEANS — The widow of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith is suing the man who was convicted of fatally shooting her husband after a traffic crash.

Multiple news outlets report that Racquel Smith filed the lawsuit Friday against Cardell Hayes in Orleans Parish Civil District Court

A jury convicted Hayes of manslaughter in Smith's death and of attempted manslaughter for wounding Smith's wife on the night of April 9, 2016. The 29-year-old still awaits his sentencing.

The lawsuit also targets the companies that insured the cars owned by the Smiths and Hayes.