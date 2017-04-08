Athletics' Graveman loses no-hit bid in 7th vs Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kendall Graveman of the Oakland Athletics has lost his no-hit bid with two outs in the seventh inning at Texas.
Mike Napoli hit a home run Saturday night after Graveman struck out two batters to begin the seventh.
Graveman has struck out five and walked one. The A's lead 2-1 in Texas.
Graveman won on opening day against the Angels. The 26-year-old righty began the day with a career record of 17-20 in the majors.
