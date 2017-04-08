Blazers reserve guard Allen Crabbe out against Utah
PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers reserve guard Allen Crabbe was ruled out of Saturday night's game against the Utah Jazz with left foot soreness
Crabbe is averaging 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists this season.
He had 25 points, including a career-high eight three pointers, in a 105-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.
The foot had been bothering Crabbe for a couple of weeks and an MRI revealed inflammation.
