Cubs' Baez returns to lineup day after outfield collision
A
A
Share via Email
MILWAUKEE — Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez is back in the lineup a day after he was injured in an outfield collision.
Baez was set to play against Milwaukee at Miller Park.
Baez was bruised around his left eye when he collided with
"I'm 100
Maddon said Baez will have a regularly scheduled off day Sunday.
Heyward was not in the lineup Saturday night. Maddon said the collision had nothing to do with Heyward's absence.
Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun was scratched with tightness in his lower back. Manager Craig Counsell said the injury first popped up Wednesday.
Nick Franklin, claimed off waivers earlier in the week, took Braun's place.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support
-
Love lost: Police looking for owners of wedding rings found in Dartmouth restaurant washroom