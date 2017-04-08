Diamondbacks rally again, erupt late to crush Indians

PHOENIX — David Peralta hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks came from behind again before pulling away late, beating the Cleveland Indians 11-2 on Saturday night.

Peralta's second home run of the season pinged off the right field foul pole with one out to give the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead against starter Trevor Bauer. The Diamondbacks (5-1) scored four runs in the sixth and six more in the eighth, and they've come from behind for all five of their wins this season.

Zack Greinke (1-0) pitched 6 2/3 solid innings, allowing a run and five hits while striking out six.

Bauer (0-1) made his first start of the season and was charged with four runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

After Peralta's blast, Paul Goldschmidt doubled and came home on Yasmany Tomas's two-out triple, Tomas pumping his first as he chugged into third base. Brandon Drury doubled down the left field line off Bryan Shaw to score Tomas, and following an intentional walk, Jeff Mathis singled in Drury.

Chris Herrmann drove in two runs with a pinch-hit single in the eighth. Drury and Tomas had three hits each, and Drury raised his batting average to .526 (10 for 19) on the season.

The Indians got to Greinke for a run in the fourth. Carlos Santana led off with a double, took third on Francisco Lindor's fly out and scored when Michael Brantley foiled the defensive shift. Brantley grounded a base hit through the right side with three infielders manning that part of the dirt.

Jeremy Hazelbaker made his first start of the season, giving A.J. Pollock his first day off. Hazelbaker singled in all three of his at-bats to move to 6 for 6 on the season, and with a walk became the first player since Baltimore's Ramon Hernandez in 2006 to reach base safely in each of his first eight plate appearances of a season.

D-BACKS D-FENSE

Drury dived to his right for a backhand scoop of a hard ground ball by Yandy Diaz, the start of second-to-shortstop-to-first baseman double play to end the second inning. In the eighth, Peralta dived forward to catch Abraham Almonte's sinking fly ball.

EDWIN ON THE EDGE

Indians 1B Edwin Encarnacion was close to being ejected after reacting angrily to a swinging strikeout to end the sixth. Encarnacion thought he checked his swing, but umpires ruled it a swing to strand the go-ahead run on third base. Encarnacion threw his bat and helmet down hard, the helmet almost bouncing into home plate umpire Angel Hernandez, who had to get out of the way.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: OF Lonnie Chisenhall, on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right shoulder, served as DH for Triple-A Columbus on Friday. Manager Terry Francona said he could be activated in time for the Indians' home opener on Tuesday. ... Brantley (shoulder) could get Sunday off, with the Indians facing a left-hander in a day game and Brantley having played the team's first five games.

Diamondbacks: Reliever Archie Bradley is over his illness and got three days of rest after a long outing on Tuesday. He was available to pitch Saturday. ... OF Gregor Blanco (oblique) is on a throwing program but has yet to swing a bat. ... Pitchers Jake Barrett (right shoulder) and Rubby De La Rosa (right elbow) threw batting practice on Saturday at the team complex in nearby Scottsdale.

UP NEXT

Indians: Opening day starter Corey Kluber looks for his first win of the season Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He'll take the mound one day before his 31st birthday.