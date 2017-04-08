Flames recall goalie David Rittich from American Hockey League's Heat

CALGARY — Goalie David Rittich was recalled from the American Hockey League by the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

The Flames also announced that they have assigned goaltender Jon Gillies to the AHL's Stockton Heat.

Rittich, a free agent signed by the Flames on June 13, 2016, has played 28 games for Stockton this season and has a 14-11-1 record including the second-most shutouts in the AHL (5) and he ranks in the top 10 in the league in goals-against average (2.30) and save percentage (.921).