Flanagan retains WBO lightweight title
MANCHESTER, England — Terry Flanagan retained his WBO lightweight belt and remained unbeaten after defeating Russian challenger Petr Petrov by unanimous decision on Saturday.
The judges awarded the fight to Flanagan (33-0, 19 KO) with scores of 116-112, 120-108, 118-110.
Petrov (38-5-2) gave Flanagan problems in the early rounds, but the hometown fighter came on strong in the second half and rocked Petrov in the ninth round.
It was Flanagan's fifth
