Flanagan retains WBO lightweight title

MANCHESTER, England — Terry Flanagan retained his WBO lightweight belt and remained unbeaten after defeating Russian challenger Petr Petrov by unanimous decision on Saturday.

The judges awarded the fight to Flanagan (33-0, 19 KO) with scores of 116-112, 120-108, 118-110.

Petrov (38-5-2) gave Flanagan problems in the early rounds, but the hometown fighter came on strong in the second half and rocked Petrov in the ninth round.