Friday's Games
World Women's Hockey Championship
Gold-medal game
United States 3 Canada 2 (OT)
Bronze-medal game
Finland 8 Germany 0
Relegation game
Switzerland 3 Czech Republic 1
---
NHL
Tampa Bay 4 Montreal 2
---
AHL
Albany 4 St. John's 3
Utica 3 Toronto 1
Binghamton 4 Syracuse 3 (OT)
WB-Scranton 3 Lehigh Valley 0
Providence 2 Bridgeport 1
Hershey 3 Rochester 2
Hartford 4 Springfield 3
Manitoba 5 Tucson 4 (OT)
Cleveland 1 Milwaukee 0
San Antonio 4 Bakersfield 3
Ontario 4 San Diego 0
---
NBA
Atlanta 114 Cleveland 100
Toronto 96 Miami 94
Detroit 114 Houston 109
Memphis 101 New York 88
San Antonio 102 Dallas 89
Denver 122 New Orleans 106
Utah 120 Minnesota 113
Phoenix 120 Oklahoma City 99
L.A. Lakers 98 Sacramento 94
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 6 Boston 5
Baltimore 6 N.Y. Yankees 5
Tampa Bay 10 Toronto 8
Texas 10 Oakland 5
Kansas City 5 Houston 1
Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels 5 Seattle 1
--
National League
Pittsburgh 5 Atlanta 4
Washington 7 Philadelphia 6
Colorado 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
San Diego 7 San Francisco 6
Miami 7 N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 2 St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 2 Chicago Cubs 1 (11 innings)
--
Interleague
Arizona 7 Cleveland 3
---
MLS
Los Angeles 2 Montreal 0
---