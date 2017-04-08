Sports

Friday's Games

Friday's Games

World Women's Hockey Championship

Gold-medal game

United States 3 Canada 2 (OT)

Bronze-medal game

Finland 8 Germany 0

Relegation game

Switzerland 3 Czech Republic 1

---

NHL

Tampa Bay 4 Montreal 2

---

AHL

Albany 4 St. John's 3

Utica 3 Toronto 1

Binghamton 4 Syracuse 3 (OT)

WB-Scranton 3 Lehigh Valley 0

Providence 2 Bridgeport 1

Hershey 3 Rochester 2

Hartford 4 Springfield 3

Manitoba 5 Tucson 4 (OT)

Cleveland 1 Milwaukee 0

San Antonio 4 Bakersfield 3

Ontario 4 San Diego 0

---

NBA

Atlanta 114 Cleveland 100

Toronto 96 Miami 94

Detroit 114 Houston 109

Memphis 101 New York 88

San Antonio 102 Dallas 89

Denver 122 New Orleans 106

Utah 120 Minnesota 113

Phoenix 120 Oklahoma City 99

L.A. Lakers 98 Sacramento 94

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 6 Boston 5

Baltimore 6 N.Y. Yankees 5

Tampa Bay 10 Toronto 8

Texas 10 Oakland 5

Kansas City 5 Houston 1

Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 5 Seattle 1

--

National League

Pittsburgh 5 Atlanta 4

Washington 7 Philadelphia 6

Colorado 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego 7 San Francisco 6

Miami 7 N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 2 St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 2 Chicago Cubs 1 (11 innings)

--

Interleague

Arizona 7 Cleveland 3

---

MLS

Los Angeles 2 Montreal 0 

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular