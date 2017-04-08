Graveman takes no-hit bid into 7th, A's beat Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kendall Graveman held Texas hitless until Mike Napoli homered with two outs in the seventh inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Rangers 6-1 Saturday night.

Graveman (2-0) gave up two hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking one. He won on opening day, too, starting in place of injured Sonny Gray.

Graveman had allowed only one runner before Napoli sent a drive into Oakland's bullpen in left- centre for his first home run of the season.

A pair of A's relievers finished the combined two-hitter.

Yu Darvish (0-1) allowed one run in six innings on four hits and three walks, striking out five. His 3-10 career record against Oakland is his worst against any big league opponent.

Yonder Alonso homered during a three-run eighth.

Jed Lowrie had three hits for the A's, including an RBI double.

Nomar Mazara, the majors' leading hitter going into the game at .588 for Texas, went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts for his first hitless game of the season.

Graveman has thrown one complete game in his 56 big league starts. That was a two-hit shutout of the Chicago White Sox last August.

IF AT FIRST YOU DON'T SUCCEED

After walking Rougned Odor in the second, Graveman fielded a comebacker by Jonathan Lucroy, but his throw to second base pulled shortstop Marcus Semien off the bag for an error. The next batter, Joey Gallo, also grounded back to the mound. Graveman's throw to second was accurate, and Semien's relay to first completed the double play.

TRAINER'S ROOM

A's: 3B Trevor Plouffe (illness) was a late lineup scratch. . Gray (strained right shoulder) will throw an extended bullpen session on Monday in Kansas City.

Rangers: RHP Andrew Cashner (right biceps soreness) is scheduled to pitch five innings in extended spring training in Arizona on Monday. . RHP Tanner Scheppers (left abdominal discomfort) will begin a rehab stint on Sunday for Triple-A Round Rock.

UP NEXT

A's: LHP Sean Manaea, who left spring training with a big league club for the first time, got a no-decision last Tuesday vs. the Angels after allowing four runs in six innings.

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (0-1) gave up three runs in six innings in last Tuesday's loss to Cleveland. He's 5-5 with a 5.16 ERA in 12 career games vs. the A's.

