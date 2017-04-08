Hawks seal 10th straight playoff appearance when Bulls lose
ATLANTA — After two impressive victories, the Atlanta Hawks clinched their 10th consecutive playoff appearance Saturday when Chicago lost at Brooklyn.
The Hawks (41-38) have the longest active
Looking shaky at the beginning of the week, the Hawks bolstered their hopes with impressive wins on back-to-back nights over Boston and Cleveland, the two top teams in the East.
Atlanta faces the East-leading Cavaliers again on Sunday holding the No. 5 spot in the conference standings.
