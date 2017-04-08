Heslip scores 21 as Raptors 905 beat Charge; advance to Eastern Conference final

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Brady Heslip scored 21 points as the Raptors 905 advanced to the NBA D-League's Eastern Conference final with a 108-90 victory over the Canton Charge on Saturday night.

The 905, the Toronto Raptors' affiliate, swept the best-of-three first-round series 2-0. They'll face either the Maine Red Claws or Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the East final.

E.J. Singler added 17 points for the Raptors while Pascal Siakam and John Jordan chipped in with 13 apiece.