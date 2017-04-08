Jazz guard Raul Neto hurts left ankle against Trail Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Utah guard Raul Neto sprained his left ankle and had to leave the Jazz's game Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Neto was injured early in the second half and had to be helped from the court. He did not return. Details about the injury were not immediately available.
Neto was returning after missing five games with a groin injury and had started the second half.
