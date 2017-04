Key hole at the Masters

KEY FACT: Charley Hoffman surrendered the lead he held most of the first three rounds when he dumped his tee shot in the pond, leading to a double bogey. That dropped the 40-year-old American behind four of the biggest names in golf, setting up a Sunday shootout that will have 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler in the next-to-last group, with Olympic gold medallist Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia in the final pairing.