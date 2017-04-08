Leafs' Andersen forced to exit game after hit to head

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen was forced to exit Saturday's game against Pittsburgh after being hit in the head by Penguins forward Tom Sestito.

Sestito caught Andersen in the head with his hip as he brushed past the crease two minutes into the second period.

Andersen remained down the ice, his hands initially clutching his head in apparent discomfort. He was eventually helped off the ice by a team trainer and replaced by backup Curtis McElhinney.