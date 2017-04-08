Margot, Chacin lead Padres over Bumgarner and Giants 2-1

SAN DIEGO — Rookie Manuel Margot doubled twice off Madison Bumgarner, Jhoulys Chacin and two relieves held San Francisco to five hits and the San Diego Padres beat the Giants 2-1 on Saturday night.

Margot stayed hot a day after hitting his first two big league home runs in a home-opening win against the Giants. He hustled for a double on a grounder to left leading off the first and scored on Hunter Renfroe's double. He doubled with one out in the second to bring in rookie Allen Cordoba, who hit a leadoff single to left for his first big league hit.

Chacin (1-1) rebounded nicely from being roughed up in a 14-3 loss to the Dodgers on opening day. He kept the Giants off-balance while striking out five and walking one.

Bumgarner (0-1) allowed two runs and six hits in eight innings, struck out five and walked two.

Chacin allowed a bloop double to Brandon Belt in the first, a single by Joe Panik that caromed off the glove of first baseman Wil Myers in the fifth and a fly ball by Eduardo Nunez that glanced off the glove of right fielder Renfroe and was a ruled a double in the seventh. That chased Chacin, and Brad Hand came on and retired Panik to get out of the inning.

In his previous start, Chacin allowed a career-high nine runs on eight hits in just 3 1/3 innings at Dodger Stadium.

Ryan Buchter pitched the ninth for the save. He allowed Buster Posey's two-out single and Brandon Crawford's RBI single before getting Nunez to fly out.

UPTON UPDATE

General manager Bobby Evans said the Giants are "in discussion" with Melvin Upton Jr. and "close to a minor league deal." Upton was released by Toronto.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (1-0, 7.20) is scheduled to make his second start of the season, on the same mound where he took the loss in the All-Star Game on July 12 after giving up home runs to Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez.

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard (1-0, 0.00) will try to follow-up on his brilliant start Tuesday night, when he threw eight innings of five-hit ball in a 4-0 victory at Dodger Stadium.

