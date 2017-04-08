Maybin, Calhoun drive Angels to 5-1 win over Mariners

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Cameron Maybin and Kole Calhoun homered, and Jesse Chavez pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Mike Trout drove in the first run amid numerous "M-V-P!" chants as the Angels snapped a four-game skid in home openers.

Nelson Cruz drove in the only run for the Mariners, who dropped to 1-4 on their season-opening road trip. Yovani Gallardo (0-1) yielded eight hits and three runs over five innings in his debut for Seattle.

Maybin put his first homer for the Angels into the elevated right-field stands in the sixth inning. Calhoun added a two-run shot in the seventh, also his first of the season. Maybin, who also made a sweet sliding catch early in the game, is the Angels' latest attempt to get stability in left field, where a series of struggling veterans have spent the past three seasons.

Trout was serenaded by his fans in his first home game since winning his second AL MVP award in three seasons, and he drove in the Angels' first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Los Angeles added another in the third when Kyle Seager bobbled Albert Pujols' bases-loaded grounder, which could have been converted into an easy inning-ending double play.

The Angels chose Chavez (1-0) to be their fifth starter after a long career spent mostly as a reliever, and the native of nearby Fontana looked sharp for 5 2/3 innings. He had retired 11 straight before the Mariners chased him with three straight singles in the sixth, but Jose Alvarez struck out Seager to end it.

Danny Espinosa made his home debut at second base for the Angels, going 1 for 3 with a walk. Espinosa, acquired from Washington in December, grew up a few miles away in Santa Ana, California, and went to countless Angels games with his father, a season-ticket holder.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Garrett Richards went on the 10-day disabled list with an injured right biceps, but the team is hoping the problem isn't serious. Richards left his first start of the season in the fifth inning with pain in his throwing arm. He made just six starts last season before getting shut down with a partially torn elbow ligament.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Felix Hernandez (0-1, 3.60) pitched only five innings on opening day, striking out six at Houston.