MLS Capsules

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Kei Kamara and Juan Agudelo scored second-half goals and the New England Revolution beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Saturday.

Neither team had a shot on goal in the first half, but in the 52nd minute, Lee Nguyen nudged the ball past a couple of defenders through to Kamara for a breakaway score. Goalkeeper Tyler Deric blocked the initial shot but the rebound came back to Karama for his second goal of the season for New England (2-2-1).

Agudelo, who had sent a close-in header over the charging Deric and the bar during extra time in the first half, scored an insurance goal off a rebound in the 72nd minute after Deric had punched out a cross by Kelyn Rowe. Agudelo has three goals this season.

The Dynamo (3-2-0) came in averaging an MLS-best 2.75 goals.

FIRE 1, CREW 0

BRIDGEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic scored his second goal of the season and Chicago beat Eastern Conference-leading Columbus.

Dax McCarty sent a through ball up the middle to Nikolic, who got loose in the box and scored from the right side in the 22nd minute, the ball deflecting off goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Jorge Bava turned away three shots to help the Fire improve to 2-1-2. The Crew dropped to 3-2-1.

D.C. UNITED 2, NYCFC 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lloyd Sam and Luciano Acosta scored in the second half for D.C. United.

After going scoreless in the first three matches, D.C. United (2-2-1) has scored two goals in each of the last two.