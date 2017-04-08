NBA Capsules

NEW YORK — Dwyane Wade returned but the Chicago Bulls sustained a potentially costly loss when the Brooklyn Nets beat them 107-106 on Saturday.

Spencer Dinwiddie made four free throws in the final 13.6 seconds for the Nets in their home finale. He scored 19 points, as did rookie Caris LeVert.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points for the Bulls, who fell into a tie with Miami for eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Wade started and played 25 minutes, scoring 14 points. He had been expected to miss the remainder of the regular season when he sprained his right elbow on March 15.

But the Bulls allowed 32 points in the fourth quarter, with Dinwiddie snapping a 103-all with two free throws with 13.6 seconds to play. Butler missed a jumper and Dinwiddie put it away with another pair with 2.4 to play.

CELTICS 121, HORNETS 114

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 32 points, and Boston remained in contention for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a victory over Charlotte.

Al Horford added 16 points and Kelly Olynyk had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season as the Celtics swept the four-game series and pulled within a half-game of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers (51-28) have road games remaining against Atlanta and Miami before closing at home against Toronto. The Celtics (51-29) have two home games left, against Brooklyn and Milwaukee.

Nicolas Batum had 31 points and Kemba Walker added 23 for the Hornets, who were eliminated from post-season contention.

Boston led by as many as 19 in the second half, but the Hornets battled back to take a seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before Thomas took over.

CLIPPERS 98, SPURS 87

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Chris Paul had 19 points and Los Angeles beat San Antonio for its fifth straight victory.

DeAndre Jordan added 17 points and 17 rebounds to help Los Angeles preserve its hopes of hosting a first-round playoff series.

Doc Rivers tied Mike Dunleavy for the Clippers franchise record with his 215th regular-season victory.

Kawhi Leonard had 28 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points for San Antonio. The Spurs closed out their home schedule with just their 10th loss at the AT&T Center.

San Antonio is playing out the regular season after securing the No. 2 seed and first-round matchup against seventh-seeded Memphis.

HEAT 106, WIZARDS 103

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and James Johnson hit a layup with 11 seconds left to give Miami a victory over Washington.

Johnson beat Markieff Morris to the basket for the go-ahead basket, Kelly Oubre Jr. threw away the inbounds pass and Josh Richardson made two free throws to seal it as the Heat moved into a tie for eighth in the Eastern Conference. The Chicago Bulls, who lost to the Brooklyn Nets earlier, own the tiebreaker.

The Wizards had no answer inside for Whiteside, who was 12 of 19 from the floor and grabbed 12 rebounds. His 30 points were two short of a career high.

After missing his first four shots, Goran Dragic finished with 18 points, and Tyler Johnson scored 19 with four 3-pointers.

Morris led Washington with 21 points. John Wall shot 5 of 18 for 16 points.

BUCKS 90, 76ERS 82

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Milwaukee beat Philadelphia to clinch a playoff berth.

The Bucks, who snapped a three-game losing streak, began the night needing a victory and a loss by either Chicago, Indiana or Miami to secure their second post-season berth in three years. The Bulls lost 107-106 to Brooklyn.

Antetokounmpo scored eight points in the third quarter, when the Bucks (41-39) outscored the Sixers 25-12 to take command.

Greg Monroe added 17 points off the bench for Milwaukee, which limited Philadelphia to 35 per cent shooting, including 25.8 per cent from 3-point range.

Matthew Dellavedova contributed 14 points for the Bucks.

The Sixers, who dropped their sixth straight, shot 22 per cent from the floor in the third quarter (4 of 18) and 29.7 per cent in the second half (11 of 37).

PACERS 127, MAGIC 112

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paul George scored 37 points and Myles Turner added 23 points and 10 rebounds to help Indiana move a step closer to a playoff berth with a victory over Orlando.

The Pacers pulled a game ahead of Chicago and Miami for seventh place in the Eastern Conference and climbed back to .500 with their third straight victory.

Terrence Ross had 29 points for the Magic, while Evan Fournier had 23 and Aaron Gordon added 17. Orlando has lost six of its last seven.

Elfrid Payton had 10 points and 10 assists, but Orlando's perimeter game was no match for the Pacers' strength around the basket.