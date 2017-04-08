QMJHL Roundup: Truchon-Viel scores hat trick as Titan edge Armada to even series at 1-1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Jeffrey Truchon-Viel scored a hat trick as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-3 on Saturday night in Game 2 of their second round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.

The win evens the best-of-seven series at 1-1 with Game 3 on Tuesday in Bathurst, N.B.

Aaron Brisebois had the other for the Titan and Reilly Pickard made 28 saves.

Alex Barre-Boulet struck twice and Connor Bramwell also chipped in for Blainville-Boisbriand. Samuel Montembeault turned away 33 shots.

Bathurst was 1 for 2 on the power play and the Armada went scoreless on their lone attempt.

---

SEA DOGS 4 FOREURS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Julien Gauthier scored the winner on a power play in the second period as the Sea Dogs downed Val-d'Or to take a 2-0 series lead.

Cedric Pare, Spencer Smallman, shorthanded, and Mathieu Joseph, into an empty net, rounded out the attack for Saint John. Callum Booth made 17 saves.

Simon Lafrance found the back of the net for the Foreurs, who host Game 3 on Tuesday. Etienne Montpetit kicked out 50 shots.

---

ISLANDERS 5 SCREAMING EAGLES 3

CHARLOTTETOWN — Daniel Sprong struck twice and Mark Grametbauer stopped 37 shots as the Islanders beat Cape Breton to take a 2-0 series advantage.

Nicolas Meloche, Kameron Kielly and Adam Marsh also scored for Charlottetown.

Giovanni Fiore, Declan Smith and Jordan Ty Fournier scored for the Screaming Eagles, who host Game 3 on Tuesday. Kyle Jessiman made 23 saves.

Islanders forward Francois Beauchemin received a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing midway through the first period.

---

SAGUENEENS 5 HUSKIES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Zachary Lavigne had a pair of goals and Julio Billia made 24 saves as Chicoutimi got past the Huskies to even its series at 1-1.

Joey Ratelle, Mark Bzowey and Dmitry Zhukenov supplied the rest of the offence for the Sagueneens, who host Game 3 on Tuesday.

Gabriel Fontaine and Peter Abbandonato scored for Rouyn-Noranda while Olivier Tremblay turned aside 31-of-35 shots.