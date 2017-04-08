Real Madrid defender Pepe breaks 2 ribs

MADRID — Real Madrid says defender Pepe broke two ribs in his left side during the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Pepe, who scored Real's goal, left the match in the 67th minute after receiving a knock.

The club says the Portugal international's return will depend on the speed of his recovery.

Real is heading to Bayern Munich for the opening leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. It also faces a key Liga match against Barcelona on April 23.

Fellow centre back Raphael Varane missed Saturday's match with a muscle injury.