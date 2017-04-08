Real Madrid defender Pepe breaks 2 ribs
MADRID — Real Madrid says defender Pepe broke two ribs in his left side during the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
Pepe, who scored Real's goal, left the match in the 67th minute after receiving a knock.
The club says the Portugal international's return will depend on the speed of his recovery.
Real is heading to Bayern Munich for the opening leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. It also faces a key Liga match against Barcelona on April 23.
The 34-year-old Pepe's contract with Real is up this summer, leading to speculation that his 10-year stint in the Spanish capital is coming to a close.
