Ryan Suzuki selected by Barrie Colts first overall in OHL priority selection draft

TORONTO — Ryan Suzuki was the first player selected at this year's Ontario Hockey League priority selection draft.

The Barrie Colts selected the 15-year-old centre from the London Knights Minor Midget triple-A team on Saturday.

The draft was for North American players born in 2001.

A total of 300 players were selected in the 15-round process from 89 different teams across Ontario and parts of the United States.

The Guelph Storm took centre Tag Bertuzzi from the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies second.