Ryan Suzuki selected by Barrie Colts first overall in OHL priority selection draft
TORONTO — Ryan Suzuki was the first player selected at this year's Ontario Hockey League priority selection draft.
The Barrie Colts selected the 15-year-old centre from the London Knights Minor Midget triple-A team on Saturday.
The draft was for North American players born in 2001.
A total of 300 players were selected in the 15-round process from 89 different teams across Ontario and parts of the United States.
The Guelph Storm took centre Tag Bertuzzi from the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies second.
The North Bay Battalion rounded out the top three selections by drafting right-winger Brandon Coe from the Toronto Nationals Minor Midget triple-A team.
