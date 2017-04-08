Saturday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Columbus at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
Hershey at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Texas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Albany at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
St. John's at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
---
NBA
Chicago at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Boston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
--
National League
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
--
Interleague
Cleveland at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Columbus at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Houston at New England, 2 p.m.
New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Stephen Tynes, previously charged with animal cruelty, accused of trying to steal cat
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
Love lost: Police looking for owners of wedding rings found in Dartmouth restaurant washroom
-