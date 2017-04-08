Sports

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Columbus at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

Hershey at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Texas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Albany at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

St. John's at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

---

NBA

Chicago at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Boston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

--

National League

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

--

Interleague

Cleveland at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

---

MLS

Columbus at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Houston at New England, 2 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

