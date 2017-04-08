Senators clinch second place in Atlantic with 3-1 win over Rangers

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators clinched second place in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers Saturday afternoon.

The Senators' post-season opponent remains unknown at this point, but they now have the luxury of resting players for Sunday's final regular-season game against the New York Islanders.

Mike Hoffman, Derick Brassard and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators (44-27-10) as Craig Anderson made 18 saves.

Mike Zibanejad scored the lone goal for New York (47-28-6) as Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots. The Rangers who have now lost back-to-back games.

Pageau tipped Mark Borowiecki's point shot into the net to make it 3-0 6:19 into the third period, delighting the 18,976 on hand at Canadian Tire Centre.

Zibanejad broke Anderson's shutout bid scoring a wraparound goal in the final minute of play.

The Senators came out flying in the second period and were rewarded with a 2-0 lead as they outshot New York 16-5.

Ottawa controlled the momentum throughout the period and took a 2-0 lead as Viktor Stalberg dropped a pass back to Brassard who beat Lundqvist stick side.

There was no denying Brassard's relief as he scored his first in 11 games.

The Senators opened the scoring at the three-minute mark as Hoffman beat Lundqvist from the top of the faceoff circle after the Senators had created a number of chances.

Both teams seemed to struggle in the first period as neither created many opportunities and shots were 4-4 after 20 minutes.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson missed his second game in a row and his fourth in the past six with a lower-body injury and is not expected to play in Sunday's final regular season game against the New York Islanders.