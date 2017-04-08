Son leads Tottenham to 4-0 win over Watford

LONDON — South Korea forward Son Heung-min scored two goals and was involved in two others as Tottenham thrashed Watford 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, earning an 11th straight home win that kept the pressure on first-placed Chelsea.

Dele Alli and Eric Dier also scored at a sun-kissed White Hart Lane for Spurs, who moved to within four points of Chelsea with seven games remaining. The leader visits Bournemouth later Saturday.

On a virtually perfect day for Tottenham, top scorer Harry Kane made his return from four weeks out injured as a 61st-minute substitute. By then, the score was already 4-0 — mainly thanks to Son.

Son has stepped up in the absence of Kane, scoring now in three successive games — having also found the net against Burnley and Swansea over the past week.

His first contribution was to provide a lay-off for Alli, who curled a shot into the top corner from 25 metres (yards) in the 33rd minute.

Dier then slammed home a low finish from the edge of the area in the 39th after Son's cross from the left wing was deflected out.

A tough 11-minute spell for Watford was capped by Son picking up Christian Eriksen's short pass, running forward and burying a low, left-foot shot from 20 metres in the 44th.

A club-record sixth straight win in the Premier League was already secure but Tottenham wanted more — and so did Son.

Kieran Trippier, deputizing for the rested Kyle Walker at right back, crossed to the far post and Son arrived to apply a calm, side-footed volley inside goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes' near post in the 54th.

Son, who moved onto 11 league goals for the season, wasted a great chance to grab his hat trick after being unselfishly played through by Kane in the 81st. One on one with Gomes, Son placed his shot wide and held his head in his hands. He was doing the same moments later when he sent a dipping shot against the crossbar.

With the last kick of the game, Kane slammed a free kick against the crossbar.

Watford, which rested captain Troy Deeney and was playing a patched-up defence , has not beaten Tottenham in a league match at White Hart Lane since November 1985.