Southampton's revival continues with 1-0 win at West Brom
WEST BROMWICH, England — Southampton kept up its late-season revival in the English Premier League by beating West Bromwich Albion 1-0, thanks to Jordy Clasie's first-half goal on Saturday.
The midfielder shot into the top corner from the edge of the area from Dusan Tadic's lay-off in the 25th minute at The Hawthorns.
Southampton has lost only one of its last six matches, winning four of them, to climb into the top half of the standings.
The ninth-placed Saints moved to within four points of West Brom directly above them, and have two games in hand.
