Stephenson scores late goal as Bears get past Marlies for third straight win

TORONTO — Chandler Stephenson scored at 19:51 of the third period to lift the Hershey Bears past the Toronto Marlies 2-1 on Saturday for their third straight win in American Hockey League action.

Tom Gilbert opened the scoring in the second period for Hershey (41-22-11) and Phoenix Copley made 29 saves.

Sergey Kalinin replied for the Marlies (40-28-5), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kasimir Kaskisuo turned away 17 shots.