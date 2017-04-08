Stephenson scores late goal as Bears get past Marlies for third straight win
TORONTO — Chandler Stephenson scored at 19:51 of the third period to lift the Hershey Bears past the Toronto Marlies 2-1 on Saturday for their third straight win in American Hockey League action.
Tom Gilbert opened the scoring in the second period for Hershey (41-22-11) and Phoenix Copley made 29 saves.
Sergey Kalinin replied for the Marlies (40-28-5), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kasimir Kaskisuo turned away 17 shots.
The Bears were scoreless on two power plays and Toronto went 0 for 5.
