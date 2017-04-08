Thomas (again) leads Celtics past Hornets, 121-114

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Isaiah Thomas scored 32 points, and the Boston Celtics remained in contention for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 121-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Al Horford added 16 points and Kelly Olynyk had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season as the Celtics swept the four-game series and pulled within a half-game of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers (51-28) have road games remaining against Atlanta and Miami before closing at home against Toronto. The Celtics (51-29) have two home games left, against Brooklyn and Milwaukee.

Nicolas Batum had 31 points and Kemba Walker added 23 for the Hornets.

Boston led by as many as 19 in the second half, but the Hornets battled back to take a seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before Thomas took over.

Thomas, who averaged 29.2 points in four games this season against the Hornets, led the Celtics back by scoring on a drive and left-handed layup with 2:13 remaining to put his team up 111-109. He added two free throws and knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key coming off a screen to push the lead to six. Thomas then passed up an open shot and dished to Avery Bradley for a backbreaker 3-pointer to seal the win.

The Celtics built a 71-54 lead at halftime after shooting 63 per cent from the field, including 11 of 21 from beyond the 3-point arc. Thomas had 19 in the opening half, including four 3-pointers as the Hornets continued to struggle with their perimeter defence .

Hornets coach Steve Clifford was ejected from the team's final home game with 1:09 left in the second quarter after disputing a call. It marked the first time the mild-mannered Clifford has been ejected from a game in his four seasons with Charlotte.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Olynyk fouled out with 4:35 left in the game. ... Thomas has 70 20-point games this season.

Hornets: Walker has scored the second-most points in franchise history this season, behind only Glen Rice. ... Walker's 55 20-point games are also second-most in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Return home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.