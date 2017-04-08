West Ham moves toward EPL survival with 1-0 win over Swansea

LONDON — West Ham took a big step toward Premier League survival as it defeated relegation rival Swansea 1-0 Saturday.

Cheikhou Kouyate's long-range strike on the stroke of halftime was enough to ensure Slaven Bilic's side ended a run of seven EPL games without victory — including five straight defeats.

The win moves West Ham eight points above the relegation zone, while Swansea is two points from safety.

West Ham started well and came close with a header by the recalled Robert Snodgrass. Andre Ayew was denied a goal against his former club by a fine save from Swansea 'keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The Hammers received a blow in the 40th minute when Michail Antonio, perhaps its best player this season, was forced off with what could be a season-ending hamstring injury.

Before Antonio's loss could be dwelt on, Kouyate gave the home side the lead in the 44th. He collected Snodgrass's layoff and strode forward before directing a powerful strike from 25 yards (meters) out into the bottom corner.