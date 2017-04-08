WHL Roundup: Thurkauf has three points as Rockets doubled up Winterhawks in Game 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Calvin Thurkauf had a goal and two assists as the Kelowna Rockets doubled up the Portland Winterhawks 4-2 on Friday night in Game 1 of their second round Western Hockey League playoff series.

Kole Lind, Dillon Dube, on the power play, and Reid Gardiner rounded out the attack for the Rockets. Michael Herringer stopped 27 shots.

Brad Ginnell and Cody Glass, on the power play, responded in the third period for Portland. Cole Kehler made 50 saves.

Kelowna was 1 for 4 on the power play and the Winterhawks converted once on five opportunities.

The Rockets host Game 2 on Saturday.

---

PATS 6 BRONCOS 2

REGINA — Austin Wagner struck twice and Tyler Brown made 15 saves as the Pats beat Swift Current to even their series at 1-1.

Jonathan Smart, Nick Henry, Robbie Holmes and Connor Hobbs supplied the rest of the offence for Regina.

Tyler Steenbergen, John Dahlstrom and Max Lajoie scored for the Broncos, who host Game 3 on Monday. Jordan Papirny turned away 34 shots.

---

TIGERS 4 HURRICANES 0

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Michael Bullion stopped all 16 shots he faced and Steven Owre had a goal and two assists as the Tigers shut out Lethbridge in Game 1.

Chad Butcher, John Dahlstrom and Zach Fischer also chipped in for Medicine Hat, which hosts Game 2 on Saturday.

Stuart Skinner kicked out 33 shots for the Hurricanes.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 SILVERTIPS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Donovan Neuls helped Seattle regain the lead just 39 seconds after the Silvertips tied it, and it stood as the winner in a Game 1 victory.

Mathew Barzal, on the power play, and Tyler Adams also scored for the Thunderbirds. Carl Stankowski stopped 21 shots.

Aaron Irving tied the game at 2-2 at 18:22 of the third with Eetu Tuulola adding the other for Everett, which hosts Game 2 on Saturday. Carter Hart turned aside 30 shots.