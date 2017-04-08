Yankees put catcher Gary Sanchez on 10-day disabled list
A
A
Share via Email
BALTIMORE — The New York Yankees have put catcher Gary Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right biceps.
Sanchez was hurt while at the plate in the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Orioles. After taking a swing, he injured his arm on the follow-through.
He was immediately removed from the game and replaced by Austin Romine. Sanchez hit 20 home runs in 201 at-bats as a rookie last year.
The Yankees intend to recall catcher Kyle Higashioka from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Sanchez has played in all five games for New York and is tied for the team lead with 20 at-bats.
Asked if he was concerned about the severity of the injury, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said, "''Of course. You're talking about the throwing arm."
Girardi added, "We'll evaluate it in a couple days when he gets back to New York."
___
More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support
-
Love lost: Police looking for owners of wedding rings found in Dartmouth restaurant washroom