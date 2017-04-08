Zachary Fucale earns 24-save shutout as IceCaps blank Senators 5-0
A
A
Share via Email
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Zachary Fucale made 24 saves in his first American Hockey League start in almost six months as the St. John's IceCaps shut out the Binghamton Senators 5-0 on Saturday night.
Fucale's last AHL start came on Oct. 16 before he was sent to Brampton of the ECHL.
Zach Redmond and Jacob de la Rose had a goal and an assist apiece for St. John's (34-29-10), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Bobby Farnham, Stefan Matteau and Niki Petti also chipped in.
Marcus Hogberg stopped 22 shots for the Senators (27-42-4).
The IceCaps were 2 for 3 on the power play and Binghamton was scoreless on three attempts with the man advantage.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support
-
-
Love lost: Police looking for owners of wedding rings found in Dartmouth restaurant washroom