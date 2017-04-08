Zachary Fucale earns 24-save shutout as IceCaps blank Senators 5-0

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Zachary Fucale made 24 saves in his first American Hockey League start in almost six months as the St. John's IceCaps shut out the Binghamton Senators 5-0 on Saturday night.

Fucale's last AHL start came on Oct. 16 before he was sent to Brampton of the ECHL.

Zach Redmond and Jacob de la Rose had a goal and an assist apiece for St. John's (34-29-10), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Bobby Farnham, Stefan Matteau and Niki Petti also chipped in.

Marcus Hogberg stopped 22 shots for the Senators (27-42-4).