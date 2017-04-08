Zimmermann sharp as Tigers beat Red Sox 4-1

DETROIT — Jordan Zimmermann pitched six solid innings, and Jose Iglesias and James McCann both homered for Detroit, helping the Tigers to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Zimmermann (1-0) laboured early but allowed only one run and four hits. The right-hander struggled last season amid neck problems, and the Tigers are hoping for big things from him in 2017.

Boston led 1-0 when Iglesias tied it in the third with a solo shot to left. McCann's homer in the fifth put Detroit up 2-1, and the Tigers added two more runs that inning.

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1) allowed four runs and five hits in five innings.

Justin Wilson pitched a perfect ninth for the Tigers for his first save of the season and second of his career. Francisco Rodriguez, the regular closer, got four outs the previous day.

Zimmermann allowed a sacrifice fly by Jackie Bradley Jr. in the second, and the Red Sox loaded the bases with one out in the third. That rally ended when Andrew Benintendi grounded into a double play, and Zimmermann was able to make it through the middle innings fairly comfortably.

After McCann's homer gave the Tigers the lead, Iglesias added an RBI double in the fifth and scored on Ian Kinsler's single.

Bradley made a spectacular play in the eighth on a drive by Nicholas Castellanos, racing over to right- centre field and catching the ball before slamming into the wall.

In the ninth, Bradley appeared hurt when he hit a flyout to left, rounded first and went down holding his right knee. He was eventually able to walk off the field and seemed OK.

The Red Sox have had several players out sick recently. Hanley Ramirez and Mookie Betts didn't play Saturday.

SMASH

Boston's Pablo Sandoval hit a foul ball in the second inning that shattered a glass barrier at the front of the upper deck behind home plate. Some debris fell into the lower seating area, but nobody appeared hurt.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP David Price (elbow strain) threw out to 120 feet in what Boston manager John Farrell described as "another consistent work day." ... LHP Drew Pomeranz (forearm strain) remains on track to start Tuesday against Baltimore.

Tigers: Manager Brad Ausmus said OF J.D. Martinez (sprained right foot) was able to swing Friday.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello (1-0) takes the mound against his former team when he faces Detroit on Sunday.

Tigers: LHP Daniel Norris makes his first start of the season.

