Adam Jones scores four, Matthews adds hat trick as Rush get past Stealth

SASKATOON — Adam Jones had four goals and two assists while Mark Matthews scored a hat trick as the Saskatchewan Rush beat the Vancouver Stealth 16-12 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Ben McIntosh and Ryan Keenan both struck twice for the Rush (10-4). Jeremy Thompson, Adrian Sorichetti, Robert Church, Jeff Cornwall and Mike Messenger supplied the rest of the offence.

Rhys Duch and Joel McCready each scored hat tricks for Vancouver (6-9). Corey Small added two goals with Cliff Smith, Justin Salt, Jordan Durston and Cory Conway rounding out the attack.

Aaron Bold made 37 saves for the win as Tyler Richard turned aside 27-of-37 shots in 41:11 for the loss.