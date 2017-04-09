Adi breaks Timbers career goals mark in 3-1 win over Union

CHESTER, Pa. — Fanendo Adi became Portland's career goals leader with 46, scoring to close out the MLS-leading Timbers' 3-1 victory over the winless Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Elsewhere, expansion club Atlanta United had a 2-2 draw at undefeated Toronto to extend its unbeaten streak to four and New England cruised to a victory at home to Houston, while San Jose scored an injury-time equalizer to share the spoils with Seattle.

Roy Miller had put Western Conference-leading Portland on top with his first goal in the 66th minute. Diego Valeri had a great service off a free kick from the left wing that was headed in by Miller. The ball was curving left and Miller had just enough of a touch to send it the other way.

Adi's goal, on a penalty kick in the 88th minute, moved him past John Bain (1978-82). He started the season in third place with 41 goals, one behind Byron Alvarez (2003-06).

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the 26th minute on a perfectly timed header by Richie Marquez off of a corner kick by Haris Medunjanin.

The Timbers got the equalizer in the 32nd minute when Darlington Nagbe intercepted a pass and put a shot from outside the box just inside the left post.

Kei Kamara and Juan Agudelo scored second-half goals to help New England to a 2-0 home win over Houston.

Neither team had a shot on goal in the first half, but in the 52nd minute, Lee Nguyen nudged the ball past a couple of defenders through to Kamara for a breakaway score. Goalkeeper Tyler Deric blocked the initial shot but the rebound came back to Karama for his second goal of the season for New England.

Agudelo, who had sent a close-in header over the charging Deric and the bar during extra time in the first half, doubled the lead off a rebound in the 72nd minute after Deric had punched out a cross by Kelyn Rowe.

New England improved to seven points and Houston remained on nine points and third in the Western Conference.

Hector Villalba scored twice and Atlanta survived being a man down for the last 15 minutes to take a 2-2 draw at Toronto FC, to extend its unbeaten run to four games.

Atlanta's Yamil Asad was sent off in the 75th minute after referee David Gantar ruled that he used an elbow to floor Eriq Zavaleta. Atlanta assistant coach Jorge Theiler also was dismissed.

Sebastian Giovinco and Justin Morrow scored for Toronto, which has seven points after its fourth draw in five games.

At San Jose, Chris Wondolowski scored from Marco Urena's deep cross in the 90th minute to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Earthquakes against Seattle.

The evenly matched game seemed destined for a scoreless draw before Clint Dempsey earned a late free kick. Dempsey's attempt went off the wall but the ball rebounded back to Nicholas Lodeiro, who volleyed it over three charging defenders into the net in the 84th minute for his second goal of the season.

San Jose improved to seven points, with Seattle on six in the Western Conference standings.

Also Saturday, Nemanja Nikolic scored his second goal of the season and Chicago beat Eastern Conference-leading Columbus, 1-0.

Dax McCarty sent a through ball up the middle to Nikolic, who got loose in the box and scored from the right side in the 22nd minute, the ball deflecting off goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Rusnák had a goal and two assists in the second half during a snow storm and Real Salt Lake ended a 13-match winless run with a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps, giving new coach Mike Petke a win in his first MLS game.

Michael Barios made an assist and scored either side of half-time to lift FC Dallas past Minnesota, 2-0.

Javier Morales scored his first goal of the season in the 43rd minute before Barios scored just after the break to secure Dallas' third victory of the campaign.

Lloyd Sam and Luciano Acosta scored in the second half for D.C. United as it beat New York City FC 2-1 at home.