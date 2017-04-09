Astros top Royals 5-4 on Gattis' bases-loaded walk in 12th

HOUSTON — Jake Marisnick hit a tying home run off Kelvin Herrera in the ninth inning and Evan Gattis drew a bases-loaded walk from Matt Strahm in the 12th, helping the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 Sunday and stop a three-game losing streak.

George Springer hit his 12th leadoff homer and third in seven games this season.

Brandon Moss homered against Chris Devenski (1-0) in the ninth to give the Royals a 4-3 lead, but Marisnick sent a Herrera slider into the left field Crawford Boxes.

Springer reached on an infield single leading off the 12th against Strahm (0-2), Alex Bregman sacrificed, Jose Altuve was intentionally walked and Carlos Correa hit into a forceout that advanced Springer to third.

Brian McCann walked on 10 pitches, and Gattis took a high-and-inside, full-count pitch for ball four.

Devenski struck out seven in four innings, allowing one run and three hits. The Astros, who started 3-0 for the first time since 2001, moved back over .500 at 4-3.

Nathan Karns, making his first start and second appearance for the Royals, gave up one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Karns was acquired in an off-season trade from Seattle for outfielder Jarrod Dyson.

Astros starter Lance McCullers struck out 10 in seven innings, allowing three runs and six hits.

Salvador Perez tied the game in the second when he became Kansas City's first player to homer in four straight games since Billy Butler in 2011. The franchise record of five was set by Mike Sweeney in 2002.

Paulo Orlando avoided McCann's tag to score on Raul Mondesi's bunt in the fifth, and Mike Moustakas homered in the sixth for a 3-1 lead. Marwin Gonzalez's two-run homer off Travis Wood tied the score 3-3 in the seventh.

Houston had five hits in the first three innings but three runners were thrown out on the basepaths.

Royals: RHP Ian Kennedy (0-1) its to start Kansas City's home opener against Oakland on Monday. Kennedy lost at Minnesota last week, allowing three runs, three hits and five walks in five innings.

Astros: RHP Charlie Morton (0-0) starts at Seattle after getting a no-decision at home against the Mariners, when he gave up two runs and five hits in six innings.

