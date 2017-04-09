Baseball Capsules

PHILADELPHIA — Howie Kendrick had a bases-loaded triple while Philadelphia scored 12 runs for the biggest first inning in team history, and the Phillies routed the Washington Nationals 17-3 on Saturday night.

Philadelphia piled up nine hits and four walks off Jeremy Guthrie (0-1) and Enny Romero in the first. The Phillies didn't hit any homers in the inning, but did have three doubles. Maikel Franco, Michael Saunders and Tommy Joseph each had two RBIs while Washington set a team mark for runs allowed in an inning.

Kendrick had three hits and four RBIs for the game, Saunders had three hits and two RBIs and Cameron Rupp homered and drove in three.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (1-0) pitched six solid innings, allowing three runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Guthrie turned 38 on Saturday and was pitching in the majors for the first time since 2015.

ORIOLES 5, YANKEES 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hyun Soo Kim hit a tiebreaking RBI single off Dellin Betances in the seventh inning after a rare stolen base by slugger Mark Trumbo, and Baltimore remained the only unbeaten team in the majors by rallying past New York.

One day after making up a four-run deficit, the Orioles came back from being down 4-1 and improved this season to 4-0.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez left in the fifth after straining his right biceps during his follow-through on a swing. New York placed him on the 10-day disabled list after the game.

The Orioles trailed 4-3 in the seventh when Chris Davis doubled with one out. Trumbo followed with an RBI single, and the major leagues' defending home run champ promptly stole second off Betances (0-1), against whom runners were 21 for 21 last year in attempted steals. Kim then blooped his hit.

It was the 23rd career stolen base for Trumbo in 553 games. It was also the second steal of the day for Baltimore, which had only 19 all last year.

Mychal Givens (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and Zach Britton got his third save. New York has lost four of five.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, INDIANS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning and Arizona came from behind again before pulling away late.

Peralta's second home run of the season pinged off the right field foul pole with one out to give the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead against starter Trevor Bauer. The Diamondbacks (5-1) scored four runs in the sixth and six more in the eighth, and they've come from behind for all five of their wins this season.

Zack Greinke (1-0) pitched 6 2/3 solid innings, allowing a run and five hits while striking out six.

Bauer (0-1) made his first start of the season and was charged with four runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

ANGELS 5, MARINERS 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and Andrelton Simmons made a spectacular tag at third base to complete a double play during Los Angeles' fourth victory in five games.

Simmons made the latest jaw-dropping defensive play in a week full of gems by the Angels, who have standout fielders at most positions this season.

When Jean Segura tried to advance from first to third on Mitch Haniger's grounder in the third inning, Simmons covered third base. The shortstop snagged Jefry Marte's off-target throw and twisted in midair to apply a behind-the-back tag to the sliding Segura, who was initially called safe before video replay revealed what the naked eye couldn't process.

Trout connected for a two-run shot off Evan Scribner (0-1).

J.C. Ramirez (2-0) got the win after blowing a lead, and Cam Bedrosian got five outs for his second save.

CUBS 11, BREWERS 6

MILWAUKEE (AP) — NL MVP Kris Bryant broke out of his early slump by driving in his first three runs of the season and Chicago overcame a shaky start by Kyle Hendricks to beat Milwaukee.

Bryant had managed a mere single in 16 at-bats this year before going 3 for 6. He hit a two-run double in the third inning and an RBI single in the fourth.

The World Series champions got a season-high 17 hits. An infield single by Hendricks put the Cubs ahead to stay 5-4 in the fifth off reliever Jhan Marinez (0-2).

Hendricks (1-0), who led the majors with a 2.13 ERA last year, made his first start of the season and gave up four runs in the first inning.

ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kendall Graveman held Texas hitless until Mike Napoli homered with two outs in the seventh inning, and Oakland beat the Rangers.

Graveman (2-0) gave up two hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking one. He won on opening day, too, starting in place of injured Sonny Gray.

Graveman had allowed only one runner before Napoli sent a drive into Oakland's bullpen in left- centre for his first home run of the season.

A pair of A's relievers finished the combined two-hitter.

Yu Darvish (0-1) allowed one run in six innings on four hits and three walks, striking out five. His 3-10 career record against Oakland is his worst against any big league opponent.

ROCKIES 4, DODGERS 2

DENVER (AP) — Clayton Kershaw surrendered back-to-back homers for the first time in his career, with Mark Reynolds and Gerardo Parra going deep in the sixth to help Colorado beat Los Angeles.

Reynolds lined a two-run homer off Kershaw (1-1). Three pitches later, Parra followed with a solo shot to help the Rockies improve to 5-1 for the third time in franchise history.

This was only the third time Kershaw has allowed multiple homers in an inning over his career. The Dodgers ace went six innings and gave up four runs, including three homers, in his first loss to the Rockies since July 12, 2013.

Jon Gray turned in a strong outing during a no-decision, allowing one run over 5 1/3 innings. Mike Dunn (2-0) got two outs in the sixth to earn the win and Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Nolan Arenado lined a hanging curveball from Kershaw in the first to deep centre . He has two homers after tying for the NL lead with 41 last season.

PADRES 2, GIANTS 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Manuel Margot doubled twice off Madison Bumgarner, Jhoulys Chacin and two relieves held San Francisco to five hits and San Diego beat the Giants.

Margot stayed hot a day after hitting his first two big league home runs in a home-opening win against the Giants. He hustled for a double on a grounder to left leading off the first and scored on Hunter Renfroe's double. He doubled with one out in the second to bring in rookie Allen Cordoba, who hit a leadoff single to left for his first big league hit.

Chacin (1-1) rebounded nicely from being roughed up in a 14-3 loss to the Dodgers on opening day.

Bumgarner (0-1) allowed two runs and six hits in eight innings, struck out five and walked two.

ROYALS 7, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Cheslor Cuthbert hit a solo homer early and Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez both went deep during a six-run eighth inning, helping Kansas City rally over Houston.

The Royals trailed 2-1 and managed just two hits off Dallas Keuchel before Luke Gregerson (0-1) took over for the eighth. Alex Gordon put Kansas City ahead with a two-run double, Lorenzo Cain hit an RBI single and then Hosmer's first homer this season extended the lead to 6-2. Two pitches later, Perez sent an 88 mph fastball into the seats in left field to chase Gregerson.

Danny Duffy (1-0) allowed eight hits and two runs over seven innings for the win, and the Royals took their second straight from Houston after being swept in a three-game series at Minnesota to open the season.

MARLINS 8, METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a mammoth home run and Adam Conley allowed one hit through five innings to lead Miami over New York.

Christian Yelich crashed into the outfield fence for a fantastic catch that robbed Yoenis Cespedes of extra bases in the eighth. Otherwise, the Marlins breezed to their third consecutive win on another windy night at Citi Field.

After outhitting the Mets 13-3 in this one and outscoring them 15-3 during the first two games of the series, the Marlins will go for a sweep Sunday night on national television. Miami had lost its previous five series against the Mets, silenced at the plate by Conley (1-0) once again.

Mets rookie Robert Gsellman (0-1) lasted five innings.

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Toronto reliever Casey Lawrence made his major league debut and wound up walking home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning.

Mallex Smith got on base five straight times and scored on Brad Miller's walk to end it.

Smith led off the Tampa Bay 11th with a double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. After a pair of intentional walks loaded the bases, Lawrence (0-1) struck out Evan Longoria but then walked Miller.

Erasmo Ramirez (1-0) got the win, pitching 1 2/3 shutout innings.

WHITE SOX 6, TWINS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Avisail Garcia homered and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Geovany Soto also went deep, helping Chicago hand Minnesota its first loss of the season.

Garcia fell a double shy of the cycle. He had a two-run triple in the second inning against Minnesota starter Adalberto Mejia (0-1).

The Twins (4-1) were looking to start 5-0 for the first time since 1968.

CARDINALS 10, REDS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Aledmys Diaz hit two home runs, Michael Wacha allowed one run over six innings and St. Louis beat Cincinnati to spoil Bronson Arroyo's return to the majors.

Wacha (1-0) allowed three hits with six strikeouts against just one walk in his first start of the season. The Cardinals (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak, while the Reds, who had won three straight, fell to 3-2.

The Reds called up 40-year-old Arroyo (0-1) to make the start. Arroyo, who spent 2 1/2 years out of the major leagues with elbow and shoulder troubles, allowed six earned runs on six hits over four innings, with three strikeouts and three walks.

PIRATES 6, BRAVES 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco had no trouble with R.A. Dickey's knuckleball, getting three of his four hits and driving in a run off the starter to lead Pittsburgh over Atlanta.

Chad Kuhl (1-0) worked five occasionally wild innings to pick up the win. Tony Watson pitched out of a two-on, one-out jam for his second save in two days.

Dickey (0-1), returning to the National League after spending four seasons in Toronto, drove in two runs but also issued four walks and received little help from his defence .

TIGERS 4, RED SOX 1

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Zimmermann pitched six solid innings, and Jose Iglesias and James McCann homered in Detroit's victory over Boston.

Zimmermann (1-0) laboured early but allowed only one run and four hits.