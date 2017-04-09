Sports

Canadian women give up late goal in 2-1 soccer friendly loss to Germany

Sophie Schmidt, wearing a protective mask because of facial injuries suffered in a game last month, delivers a pass during Canada‚Äôs 1-0 win over Sweden on Thursday, April 6, 2017 in Trelleborg, Sweden. If Canadian players need inspiration when they take on top-ranked Germany on Sunday, they need only look at Sophie Schmidt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canada Soccer, Mirko Kappes *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Sophie Schmidt, wearing a protective mask because of facial injuries suffered in a game last month, delivers a pass during Canada‚Äôs 1-0 win over Sweden on Thursday, April 6, 2017 in Trelleborg, Sweden. If Canadian players need inspiration when they take on top-ranked Germany on Sunday, they need only look at Sophie Schmidt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canada Soccer, Mirko Kappes *MANDATORY CREDIT*

ERFURT, Germany — Linda Dallman's 86th-minute goal gave Olympic champion Germany a 2-1 win over Canada in a women's soccer friendly Sunday.

Deanne Rose scored in the 39th minute for fifth-ranked Canada, which probably deserved a better fate against the top-ranked women's side in the world. German went ahead in the 15th minute on an error by goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

The game was played on a warm sunny afternoon before an announced crowd of 10,023.

Canada, which won bronze at last summer's Olympics in Brazil, beat Rio runner-up and world No. 6 Sweden 1-0 on Thursday in Trelleborg.

Canada's record against Germany dropped to 1-14-0.

 

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular