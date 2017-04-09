Canadian women give up late goal in 2-1 soccer friendly loss to Germany
ERFURT, Germany — Linda Dallman's 86th-minute goal gave Olympic champion Germany a 2-1 win over Canada in a women's soccer friendly Sunday.
Deanne Rose scored in the 39th minute for fifth-ranked Canada, which probably deserved a better fate against the top-ranked women's side in the world. German went ahead in the 15th minute on an error by goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.
The game was played on a warm sunny afternoon before an announced crowd of 10,023.
Canada, which won bronze at last summer's Olympics in Brazil, beat Rio runner-up and world No. 6 Sweden 1-0 on Thursday in Trelleborg.
Canada's record against Germany dropped to 1-14-0.