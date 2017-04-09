Corbin blanks Indians through six, D-backs sweep to go 6-1

PHOENIX — Patrick Corbin threw six scoreless innings, Chris Owings homered and had three hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Indians with a 3-2 victory Sunday.

The win improved the Diamondbacks to 6-1, matching the best seven-game start in franchise history, set in 2000.

Cleveland's Corey Kluber (0-1) scattered eight hits in six innings, allowing three runs, two earned.

The Indians managed just seven runs in the series, and both their runs Sunday were unearned.

Fernando Rodney earned his second save in a dramatic ninth. With Cleveland down 3-1, Yan Gomes reached on third baseman Jake Lamb's throwing error and scored on Abraham Almonte's one-out single. Carlos Santana nearly gave Cleveland the lead when he flew out to the wall in front of the swimming pool in right field.

Rodney fanned Francisco Lindor to end the game.

Corbin retired the first seven batters before Austin Jackson's one-out double into the right field corner in the third.

Arizona broke through with three consecutive two-out singles in the fourth. David Peralta flew out to centre and Paul Goldschmidt struck out before Lamb and Owings singled to put runners on first and second. David Descalso slapped an opposite-field hit between third and short to bring home Lamb for the game's first run. Owings tried to steal third and scored when the catcher Jackson threw the ball into left field to make it 2-0.

Owings' first homer of the season, on Kluber's 0-2 pitch with one out in the sixth, boosted the Diamondbacks' lead to 3 -0.

WILD SEVENTH

The Indians scored in a challenging seventh inning.

Yandy Diaz led off with a single off reliever Andrew Chafin and took second when Gomes walked. Jackson grounded to second baseman Brandon Drury for what looked to be a double play. Drury flipped the ball high to Owings, who threw wildly to first for an error. Indians manager Terry Francona challenged that Owings didn't touch second and after a review, the call was changed, leaving runners at first and second and no outs.

Pinch-hitter Michael Martinez followed with a bunt and new reliever Archie Bradley threw a hard one-hopper to first, where Goldschmidt gathered it in. But first base umpire John Trumpane ruled Goldschmidt was pulled off the bag. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo challenged and the call was reversed.

DIVISION ROAD AHEAD

The Diamondbacks will know their early standing in the NL West in a hurry. Their next 20 games are against divisional foes. The first 10 are on the road, the next 10 at home. It starts with a three-game series in San Francisco beginning Monday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: OF Michael Brantley had a scheduled day off as the Indians work to keep him fresh after he missed most of last season following shoulder surgery.

Diamondbacks: RHPs Jake Barrett (right shoulder) and Rubby De La Rosa (right elbow), both on the 10-day DL, pitched live batting practice at the team's facility in Scottsdale on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Indians: Cleveland plays its home opener Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox with RHP Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 3.18 ERA) getting the start against RHP James Shields (1-0, 1.69 ERA).