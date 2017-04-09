Dunn scores twice to lead US to 5-1 win over Russia
HOUSTON — Crystal Dunn had two goals for the second straight game, helping the U.S. women's national team cruise to a 5-1 win over Russia in an international friendly Sunday.
Dunn scored in the 38th minute off a pass from Meghan Klingenberg before opening the second half with her fourth goal in the two Russian friendlies off a pass from Mallory Pugh.
Carli Lloyd and Rose Lavelle also scored in the United States' dominant performance. The Americans had a 21-2 advantage in shots and attempted 14 corner kicks to one by Russia.