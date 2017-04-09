Evans beats Frenchman Benneteau to salvage pride for Britain

ROUEN, France — Dan Evans salvaged some pride by thrashing Julien Benneteau 6-1, 6-2 as Britain reduced France's lead to 3-1 in their Davis Cup quarterfinal on Sunday.

With France safely through to the semifinals after winning Saturday's doubles for an unassailable 3-0 lead, France captain Yannick Noah rested 17th-ranked Lucas Pouille and replaced him with Benneteau.

Benneteau, who played in Saturday's doubles triumph, struggled to compete against Evans in a one-sided match lasting just 43 minutes. The 35-year-old Benneteau, ranked 113, dropped his serve five times and failed to force a breakpoint chance against the 44th-ranked Evans.

Jeremy Chardy was scheduled to play the final rubber against Kyle Edmund later Sunday.