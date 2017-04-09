Fiji wins Hong Kong Sevens title for 17th time

HONG KONG — Fiji won the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens for a record-extending 17th time on Sunday, beating South Africa 22-0 in a lopsided final.

The Fijians had not won a tournament since last year's Rio Olympics but ended their barren run in spectacular fashion by claiming the most prestigious event on the World Series circuit for the third year in a row.

The Pacific Islanders led 10-0 at halftime after tries from Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Mesulame Kunavula then put the result beyond doubt when Kalione Nasoko crossed twice more in the second half.

For South Africa, the current World Series leaders, the long wait for their first Hong Kong title goes on after the Blitzboks finished runners-up for the fourth time.