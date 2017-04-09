Flames assign Rasmus Andersson and David Rittich to American Hockey League

CALGARY — Defenceman Rasmus Andersson and goaltender David Rittich were assigned by the Calgary Flames to their American Hockey League affiliate on Sunday.

Andersson, Calgary's second round pick (53rd overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, made his debut for the Flames Saturday night and had four hits in 18:33 of ice time.

The native of Malmo, Sweden has also played 50 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat in his first pro season with three goals, 19 assists and 36 penalty minutes.

Rittich, a free agent signed by the Flames on June 13, 2016, also made his first NHL appearance yesterday and made nine saves in the third period.

The Jihlava, Czech Republic native has played 28 games for Stockton this season and has a 14-11-1 record including the second-most shutouts in the AHL (5) and he ranks in the top-10 in the league in goals against average (2.30) and save percentage (.921).