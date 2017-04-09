Former world No. 1 Azarenka returns to WTA Tour this summer

STANFORD, Calif. — Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka plans to return to the WTA Tour for the Bank of the West Classic this summer.

The 27-year-old Azarenka stepped away from the game last year after she became pregnant. Her son, Leo, was born in December.

Azarenka, from Belarus, won the Australian Open in 2012 and '13 and lost the U.S. Open final to Serena Williams in three sets both years. She will be making her fifth appearance at Stanford, winning the singles title in 2010.

Azarenka says Sunday in a release put out by the tournament that she is "looking forward to beginning this new stage of my career."